MP to come up with Hindi textbooks for 2nd, 3rd and 4th year MBBS students: State education minister

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:29 IST
MP to come up with Hindi textbooks for 2nd, 3rd and 4th year MBBS students: State education minister
Nine months after introducing the first year of MBBS course in Hindi, the Madhya Pradesh government will come up with textbooks in the same language for second, third and fourth-year students, said state education minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday.

The textbooks will be launched by September, the minister said.

Assembly elections in the BJP-governed MP are due by the year-end.

On October 16, 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the MP government to impart medical education in the language.

On that day, textbooks of Anatomy, Physiology and Bio Chemistry were unveiled by Shah, who said MP had become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

On Thursday, minister Sarang distributed Hindi textbooks to MBBS first-year students for free at a function held at Hamidia Hospital Auditorium here. He said, “MBBS 2.0 in Hindi has been started. Under this, translation of second, third and fourth-year books has begun.” The minister said that the BJP government in MP had on December 14, 2021, resolved to provide medical education in Hindi.

“Then some people said that the task was impossible. But we took it as a challenge and started working on it at war footing,” he added.

