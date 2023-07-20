Rajasthan assembly passes bill to rename skill development university
Rajasthan would be the first state in the country to have two veterinary and animal science universities, he said.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to rename a Jaipur-based skill development university by a voice vote. During a discussion on the bill, Minister of State for Skill, Planning and Entrepreneurship Ashok Chandna said the 'Rajasthan ILD Skills University, Jaipur (Change of Name and Amendment) Bill - 2023' has been brought to rename Rajasthan ILD Skills University as 'The Vishwakarma Skills University'.
The House also passed the Rajasthan Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Jobner) Jaipur Bill - 2023 by voice vote. Responding to a discussion on the bill, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria said interest among the young generation towards livestock in rural areas is increasing. Rajasthan would be the first state in the country to have two veterinary and animal science universities, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Power Finance Corp provides Rs 9,187 cr finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery
Cong top brass holds poll preparedness meet with Rajasthan leaders; Kharge says party will go among people unitedly
Congress holds meeting on Rajasthan polls; Pilot, senior leaders present
Cong top brass deliberates with Rajasthan leaders; all eyes on Gehlot-Pilot tussle
Discipline to be followed, none to speak outside party forum; strict action in case of defiance: Cong's K C Venugopal after Rajasthan meet.