Rajasthan assembly passes bill to rename skill development university

Rajasthan would be the first state in the country to have two veterinary and animal science universities, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-07-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:47 IST
The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to rename a Jaipur-based skill development university by a voice vote. During a discussion on the bill, Minister of State for Skill, Planning and Entrepreneurship Ashok Chandna said the 'Rajasthan ILD Skills University, Jaipur (Change of Name and Amendment) Bill - 2023' has been brought to rename Rajasthan ILD Skills University as 'The Vishwakarma Skills University'.

The House also passed the Rajasthan Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Jobner) Jaipur Bill - 2023 by voice vote. Responding to a discussion on the bill, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria said interest among the young generation towards livestock in rural areas is increasing. Rajasthan would be the first state in the country to have two veterinary and animal science universities, he said.

