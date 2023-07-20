Submit recommendations on integrating technology in higher education: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asked a high powered ‘Working Group on Future Technology Skills’ to submit recommendations on integrating technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality into higher education curriculums.

He called on the working group, consisting of representatives from global tech majors such as Google, Microsoft and others, including Nasscom to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related subjects into curricula and changing teaching methods. ''As part of the reforms in higher education, we need to work on including augmented reality, virtual reality and related subjects into the curriculum and introducing necessary verticals like AI in every course in majority schools and colleges for turning our students into experts of various emerging technologies,'' Reddy said in a press release issued by the state government. He said teaching methods, examination patterns and evaluation systems should be overhauled at the school and college levels. The Chief Minister said that the main challenge is to take the current reforms in school education to the next level and integrate them with higher education. Further, he noted that in the age of International Baccalaureate (IB), government school students cannot compete at a global level unless necessary changes are made. The southern state will set a benchmark for the entire country after changes are made in curriculum and teaching methodology, Reddy said and called on the working group members to be cognisant of the ongoing digitalisation in government schools as part of their recommendations. The Chief Minister asked the working group members to be ready with an action plan that will be taken up in the next meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)