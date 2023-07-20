Left Menu

Submit recommendations on integrating technology in higher education: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asked a high powered Working Group on Future Technology Skills to submit recommendations on integrating technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality into higher education curriculums.He called on the working group, consisting of representatives from global tech majors such as Google, Microsoft and others, including Nasscom to introduce Artificial Intelligence AI and related subjects into curricula and changing teaching methods.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 20-07-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 22:27 IST
Submit recommendations on integrating technology in higher education: AP CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asked a high powered ‘Working Group on Future Technology Skills’ to submit recommendations on integrating technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality into higher education curriculums.

He called on the working group, consisting of representatives from global tech majors such as Google, Microsoft and others, including Nasscom to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related subjects into curricula and changing teaching methods. ''As part of the reforms in higher education, we need to work on including augmented reality, virtual reality and related subjects into the curriculum and introducing necessary verticals like AI in every course in majority schools and colleges for turning our students into experts of various emerging technologies,'' Reddy said in a press release issued by the state government. He said teaching methods, examination patterns and evaluation systems should be overhauled at the school and college levels. The Chief Minister said that the main challenge is to take the current reforms in school education to the next level and integrate them with higher education. Further, he noted that in the age of International Baccalaureate (IB), government school students cannot compete at a global level unless necessary changes are made. The southern state will set a benchmark for the entire country after changes are made in curriculum and teaching methodology, Reddy said and called on the working group members to be cognisant of the ongoing digitalisation in government schools as part of their recommendations. The Chief Minister asked the working group members to be ready with an action plan that will be taken up in the next meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023