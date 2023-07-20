Left Menu

G20 meetings gave publicity to Goa: CM

Some 15,000 youths from the state took part in these programs, he said.

Updated: 20-07-2023
G20 meetings gave publicity to Goa: CM
Goa got good publicity as it hosted eight G20 meetings, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state legislative assembly on Thursday. Responding to the discussion on the budget, he said the Union government had allocated Rs 300 crore for hosting these meetings in Goa.

The state could showcase its arts, culture and cuisine to the visiting delegates, he said.

A report on tourism adopted by the G20 member countries would be named as “Goa report,” he pointed out.

The coastal state was also doing well on the financial front and the NITI Aayog has appreciated Goa's efforts under the Prime Minister's Skill Development Program, Sawant said. Some 15,000 youths from the state took part in these programs, he said.

The Goa State Innovation Council has been promoting innovation amongst students, the chief minister said.

