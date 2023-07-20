Left Menu

France names new education and health ministers in minor cabinet reshuffle

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin kept their posts. Marlene Schiappa, criticised after she posed for the cover of Playboy magazine during the pension reform crisis, will also step down from her role as junior social affairs minister.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:08 IST
France announced on Thursday a relatively minor government reshuffle, naming Gabriel Attal as new education minister and Aurelien Rousseau as new health minister, among other changes. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin kept their posts. Earlier this week, President Emmanuel Macron kept Elisabeth Borne as prime minister, despite huge pressure on Borne after nationwide riots in late June, which followed strikes in March and April in protest against changes to the pension system.

Attal replaces Pap Ndiaye as education minister while Rousseau replaces François Braun as health minister. Marlene Schiappa, criticised after she posed for the cover of Playboy magazine during the pension reform crisis, will also step down from her role as junior social affairs minister.

 

