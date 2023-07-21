Left Menu

India reach 182/4 at tea

The batters to be dismissed were India skipper Rohit Sharma 80 off 143, Yashasvi Jaiswal 57 off 74, Shubman Gill 10 off 12 and Ajinkya Rahane, who fell at the stroke of tea. Brief Scores India 1st Innings 182 for four in 50.4 overs Rohit Sharma 80, Yashasvi Jaiswal 57, Virat Kohli 18 batting Jason Holder 122.

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 21-07-2023 00:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 00:32 IST
India reached 182 for four at tea on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies here on Thursday. The batters to be dismissed were India skipper Rohit Sharma (80 off 143), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74), Shubman Gill (10 off 12) and Ajinkya Rahane, who fell at the stroke of tea. At the break, Virat Kohli was batting on 18 off 44 balls.

For West Indies, Jason Holder (1/22), Jomel Warrican (1/26), Kemar Roach (1/41) and Shanon Gabriel (1/46) picked up a wicket each. Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 182 for four in 50.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 80, Yashasvi Jaiswal 57, Virat Kohli 18 batting; Jason Holder 1/22).

