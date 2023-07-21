Left Menu

Arunachal women's commission demands capital punishment for accused in Manipur incident

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women APSCW on Friday expressed anguish over the May 4 incident in violence-hit Manipur in which two women were paraded naked by a mob. The people of Manipur are understandably anguished and we join them in their sorrow during this troubling time, the letter said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:10 IST
Arunachal women's commission demands capital punishment for accused in Manipur incident
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) on Friday expressed anguish over the May 4 incident in violence-hit Manipur in which two women were paraded naked by a mob. APSCW said it was an insult to all women, and demanded capital punishment for those behind the heinous crime.

The Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) also condemned the incident, a video of which went viral on social media, triggering a furore.

In a letter to the National Commission of Women (NCW), it said the incident reflected a grave failure of the state government's machinery as such a heinous act was allowed to happen in broad daylight.

''We are appalled by the lack of swift action against the perpetrators and this raises serious doubts about the safety and security of women in the region. The current scenario in Manipur has left us saddened, especially as women have borne the brunt of these atrocities. The people of Manipur are understandably anguished and we join them in their sorrow during this troubling time,'' the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023