IISER Berhampur awards degrees to 101 students

As many as 101 students, who passed out from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research IISER, Berhampur, were awarded the BS-MS dual degree in its third convocation held on Friday. Besides the dual degrees, the institute also awarded four integrated PhD iPhD and two PhDs to students who successfully completed their research work.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:18 IST
As many as 101 students, who passed out from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur, were awarded the BS-MS dual degree in its third convocation held on Friday. The ceremony was held at the institute's under-construction permanent campus at Vigyanpuri at Laudigaon near here. Besides the dual degrees, the institute also awarded four integrated PhD (iPhD) and two PhDs to students who successfully completed their research work. The institute also gave medals, including President's Gold Medal, the Director's Gold Medal, proficiency medal (silver) and some other medals to the best performing students. The major dual degrees are included in biology, chemical, mathematical and physical Sciences. The second batch of students, who had joined the five-year BS-MS degree in sciences in August 2018, have completed all the academic requirements and were conferred their Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees. G. Setheesh Reddy, former secretary of defence, attended as the chief guest on the occasion. He urged the students to work hard to make India self-reliant and to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Sudhir Uttamlal Mehta, chairman, Torrent Limited and chairman, Board of Governors of the institute, presided the function through virtual mode. Ashok Kumar Ganguli, director of the institute, said several of the graduating students of the institute have been selected for PhD programmes at highly reputed institutions across the country and abroad. IISER Berhampur was established in 2016 by the Central government and is the youngest institute among seven IISERs across the country.

