Ex-militants' outfit asks Meiteis to leave Mizoram for 'own safety'

An organisation of former militants has asked Meiteis from Manipur to leave Mizoram for their ''own safety'' citing ''anger among Mizo youths'' over the incident of parading and molestation of two women in the neighbouring ethnic strife-torn state. A video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked and molested by a mob from the other side. The alleged main accused was arrested on Thursday. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation across the country.

In a statement issued from Aizawl on Friday, Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) said, ''The situation in Mizoram has become tense and it is no longer safe for Meitei people from Manipur to live in Mizoram in the wake of barbaric and heinous acts committed by miscreants in Manipur.'' ''The PAMRA appeals to all Meitei people in Mizoram to leave for their home state as a safety measure,'' the statement read. It said there is anger among Mizo youths, who are deeply anguished over the ''barbaric and atrocious act of Meiteis'' against Zo or Kuki ethnic people in Manipur.

The association also warned that the Meiteis will be responsible in any case of eventuality if they disregard the appeal and fail to leave for their safety. PAMRA secretary general C Lalthenlova said it was a normal appeal for safety and should not be regarded as a diktat or warning.

He said the association is concerned about the safety of the Meitei community in Mizoram as many Mizo youths have become angry after the incident of naked parading and molestation of two women surfaced.

''We simply appeal to the Meiteis to leave for their state to avoid any untoward incident. We do not serve them a diktat,'' Lalthenlova told PTI.

He said the appeal was only for Meiteis from Manipur and not those from elsewhere.

Thousands of Meiteis, including students, mostly from Manipur and Assam, live in Mizoram. PAMRA is a non-political organisation of former Mizo National Front (MNF) militants seeking implementation of all clauses of the Mizo Peace Accord.

Mizoram Home Commissioner and Secretary H Lalengmawia told PTI that the state government is making constant efforts to ensure that no Meitei person is harmed.

He said the police have been alerted as tension escalated in the neighbouring state.

''Representatives of the state government also held a meeting with a Metei body assuring them of their safety,'' he said.

Lalengmawia said he will also convene a virtual meeting with all deputy commissioners next week in view of Manipur violence.

In a telephonic conversation, Chief Minister Zoramthanga had earlier assured his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh of the safety of Meiteis in Mizoram. More than 160 people have lost their lives and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

