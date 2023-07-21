Left Menu

G20 Labour and Employment Ministers Meet: Outcome documents on skills, gig economy and social security net funding adopted

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:45 IST
G20 Labour and Employment Ministers Meet: Outcome documents on skills, gig economy and social security net funding adopted
The two-day G20 Labour and Employment Ministers meet which concluded in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday adopted three outcome documents to address the global skills shortage, provide adequate social security to the 'gig and platform' economy as well as sustainable funding of social security nets for all workers.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav confirmed the development while addressing a press conference after the culmination of the meet.

Yadav, who chaired the meet attended by Labour and Employment Ministers of G20 countries, said the three outcome documents were adopted unanimously.

These documents are G20 Policy Priorities on Strategies to address skill gaps globally, G20 Policy Priorities on adequate and sustainable social protection and decent work for Gig and Platform Workers and G20 Policy Options for Sustainable Financing of Social Protection, he informed.

The draft measures agreed upon include a strategic move to address the global skills shortage, providing decent working conditions with adequate social security to the economy of freelance, temporary work and workers working on online platforms (gig and platform workers) and sustainable funding arrangements to provide adequate social security to all workers.

In a landmark initiative, G20 countries rallied behind the Indian leadership for achieving consensus on all issues, except just one paragraph on geopolitical issues, for which a Chair's Summary was issued, he said.

These documents will be submitted to the leaders for their consideration to be annexed to the G20 New Delhi Leader's Declaration 2023, he said.

Under India's Presidency, the G20 nations have agreed to include the reference to 'respect for multilateralism', 'respect for purposes and principles of the UN Charter', as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phrase that 'today's era must not be of war', Yadav said.

The minister said that the EWG (employment working group) deliberated and negotiated on three priority areas selected by the Indian Presidency, including addressing global skill gaps, gig and platform economy and social protection, and sustainable financing of social protection.

Officials said more than 176 delegates, including 26 ministers from G20 and guest countries, took part.

Officials said 15 heads and representatives of international organizations like OECD, ISSA, ILO, and World Bank attended.

