India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Day 2 tea scoreboard

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 00:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Unsplash
Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Friday. India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c McKenzie b Holder 57 Rohit Sharma b Warrican 80 Shubman Gill c da Silva b Roach 10 Virat Kohli run out 121 Ajinkya Rahane b Gabriel 8 Ravindra Jadeja c da Silva b Roach 61 Ishan Kishan c da Silva b Holder 25 Ravichandran Ashwin b Roach 56 Jaydev Unadkat st da Silva b Warrican 7 Mohammed Siraj lbw b Warrican 0 Mukesh Kumar not out 0 Extras: (LB-4 NB-8 W-1) 13 Total: (All out in 128 overs) 438 Fall of wickets: 1/139 2/153 3/155 4/182 5/341 6/360 7/393 8/416 9/426 10/438 Bowling: Kemar Roach 22-2-104-3, Alzarri Joseph 22-0-97-0, Shannon Gabriel 18-0-74-1, Jomel Warrican 39-7-89-3, Jason Holder 21-3-57-2, Alick Athanaze 4-0-12-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 2-1-1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

