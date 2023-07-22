Left Menu

Govt employees must work with complete dedication: Sonowal

As all of us work together with complete dedication and commitment towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, I call upon all of you to become Karmayogis and commit yourself to the cause of nation-building. Sonowal, who also holds the AYUSH ministry, also encouraged the newly appointed employees to do Yoga regularly.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-07-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 18:31 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday appealed to newly-appointed government employees to work with complete dedication and commitment for the development of the country. He also urged them to ensure a healthy body and mind for better focus and efficient performance in their jobs. The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways was speaking at a Rozgar Mela here, organised as part of a nationwide programme in 44 venues which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the virtual mode. As many as 211 candidates received appointment letters to different departments and organisations of the Government of India at the function here, an official release said. The candidates were from 12 eastern states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Orissa, Sikkim, Tripura and West Bengal. Interacting with the newly appointed candidates, Sonowal called upon them to commit themselves to the service of the nation and become 'Karmayogi' in line with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission by 2047. Sonowal said, ''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has become one of the strongest nations in the world. As all of us work together with complete dedication and commitment towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, I call upon all of you to become Karmayogis and commit yourself to the cause of nation-building.'' Sonowal, who also holds the AYUSH ministry, also encouraged the newly appointed employees to do Yoga regularly. Sonowal said, ''Yoga is the science of life. All of us must embrace this wonder of our rich heritage and become healthy and happy. Not only yoga helps you to live better, but it will also improve your strength to focus better and perform your tasks efficiently.'' ''With the growing popularity of Yoga across the world for the last nine years, Yoga Day has become a popular event of the UN, which yet again proves the magnificence of India’s heritage and its intent to enrich the quality of lives of the people,'' he added.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

