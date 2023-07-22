Left Menu

Students from Manipur University urge authorities to transfer them to other varsities

A group of students from Manipur University has written to authorities demanding they be transferred to other central varsities due to the prevailing situation in the north eastern state, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said on Saturday. A group of 99 students has written a letter to the authorities, demanding they be transferred to other central universities.

A group of students from Manipur University has written to authorities demanding they be transferred to other central varsities due to the prevailing situation in the north eastern state, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said on Saturday. The group of 99 students, who hail from Delhi and other parts of the country, met the Delhi Congress president on Saturday and conveyed their concerns. "A group of 99 students has written a letter to the authorities, demanding they be transferred to other central universities. The reason they have written this letter is because the Manipur situation is not going to improve anytime soon," Kumar said. The students said their parents are not willing to send them back and neither can they opt for online method of studying due to unavailability of internet. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state early in May when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

