DCW, Delhi Police rescue married woman 'abducted' by family

The Delhi Commission for Women, along with Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, rescued a 22-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted by her family from her husband's house here, the women's body said on Saturday.

In June, Firdaus Khan, one of the commission's members, received a complaint from an Amroha-based woman who said she had married a man in May this year of her own accord against her family's wish, the DCW said in a statement.

She told the DCW member that since she feared for her life, she had run away from Amroha and come to Delhi with her husband.

The commission helped the woman file a complaint with the Delhi Police. However, she refused to take any legal action against her family members at that time, the statement said.

On Friday, the commission received a call from her husband who said some men from her family had come to their house, and beat her up and forced her to go with them.

After the incident, a case was registered at Harsh Vihar Police Station and a team of Delhi Police was dispatched to Uttar Pradesh to go to the woman's house, the statement said.

Afraid that police were involved, the woman's parents allegedly left her at Gajraula Police Station in Uttar Pradesh at night.

Police collected the woman from the station and brought her to Delhi for a medico legal exam. The commission is counselling the girl and providing her legal aid, read the statement.

''We received a call regarding the abduction of the woman by her own family. Our team acted swiftly and with the help of Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, the woman was rescued within a few hours and brought to Delhi,'' DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in the statement. ''We will provide all possible support to the girl. Further action should be taken against the family members so that they don't dare to harm the girl in the future,'' Maliwal added.

