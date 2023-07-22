Left Menu

State Education Policy after talks with experts: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka will implement the state Education Policy after discussions with experts in the field, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa said on Saturday. The minister said the transfers of teachers in the districts have been done through an online process.

Karnataka will implement the state Education Policy after discussions with experts in the field, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa said on Saturday. Addressing reporters here, he said minute changes have been brought into the new syllabus without changing the entire syllabi, keeping in mind the interests of students. After reviewing the syllabus, only essential lessons required for the career of students will be retained. There will not be any political agenda behind revising texts, he said. The minister said the transfers of teachers in the districts have been done through an online process. The government plans to appoint 13,500 permanent teachers after the court gives its clearance on the matter, he added. He also said the government has plans to provide chikki, egg and banana twice in a week to students from Class I to X.

Bangarappa said the good mandate given by the people to the Congress will be utilised for implementing various programmes for the economically weaker sections of society.

