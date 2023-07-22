Iran summons Danish envoy to protest Koran burning in Copenhagen
Iran's foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador to protest against "the desecration of the Koran in Copenhagen," the ministry tweeted on Saturday. On Friday, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Koran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.
On Friday, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Koran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. "Book burning in Europe is reminiscent of the dark ages of ignorance... Silence in the face of such a heinous cultural crime will only lead to violence and promotion of terrorism," Iranian media quoted a senior foreign ministry official as saying.
