MCD schools will be completely transformed in coming years: Education Min Atishi

Now, we are bringing similar changes to MCD schools, fulfilling the chief ministers promise and working towards making them world-class too, Atishi was quoted as saying in the statement.She also said that holistic development of children can be ensured only through collaborative efforts of teachers and parents.The PTM instilled confidence and hope in parents that the MCD schools will soon be transformed like Delhi government schools and their children will get high-quality education, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be ''completely transformed'' in coming years, Education Minister Atishi said on Saturday, and asserted that the AAP-led civic body is committed to provide world-class education to its students.

She emphasised that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believes that when teachers receive world-class exposure, they can provide world-class education to children, and in this direction, MCD school teachers will soon be sent abroad for training.

Schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday hosted a mega Parents Teachers Meet (PTM).

During the PTM, parents actively engaged in discussions about their children's learning, performance, and ways to enhance it, the Delhi education department said in a statement.

Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi interacted with parents and children at MCD schools located at DDA Flats Kalkaji and Indira Kalyan Vihar, Okhla, it said.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, education became our top priority, resulting in all Delhi government schools becoming excellent. Here, children from all sections of society are receiving world-class education. Now, we are bringing similar changes to MCD schools, fulfilling the chief minister's promise and working towards making them world-class too,'' Atishi was quoted as saying in the statement.

She also said that holistic development of children can be ''ensured only through collaborative efforts of teachers and parents''.

The PTM instilled confidence and hope in parents that the MCD schools will soon be ''transformed like Delhi government schools and their children will get high-quality education,'' the statement said. She mentioned that they have begun improving the quality of education in MCD schools, providing children and teachers with essential facilities they were allegedly ''deprived of for 15 years'', in a veiled swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She asserted that under AAP's governance in MCD, ''positive changes in schools are already visible within a few months''.

It will continue working at double the pace to ''completely transform MCD schools'' in coming years. Soon, the day will come when there will be long queues outside MCD schools for nursery class admissions, Atishi said.

Mayor Oberoi, while interacting with the parents at MCD schools, expressed that the chief minister's primary vision is to prioritise providing better education to children, making it the country's foremost goal.

She emphasised that educated children contribute to the nation's progress, and an educated society can contribute significantly to India's development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

