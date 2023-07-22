Left Menu

Protests in JK's Rajouri after woman's death under mysterious circumstances

They said the victims family members staged a protest outside the hospital in support of their demand for an inquiry into the circumstances leading to her death.The protesters later dispersed after police and civil officers assured them justice.

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 22-07-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 22:13 IST
Protests in JK's Rajouri after woman's death under mysterious circumstances
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old woman's death under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir has sparked protests in the region with the aggrieved family members demanding strict action against the perpetrators. The police on Saturday began inquest proceedings into the death. According to police, the victim, Shazia Kouser, a resident of Pallulian, was brought to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Rajouri on Friday, but was declared dead by doctors. They said the victim's family members staged a protest outside the hospital in support of their demand for an inquiry into the circumstances leading to her death.

The protesters later dispersed after police and civil officers assured them justice. Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said after the woman was declared dead, the accompanying attendants took the body to Pallulian for burial.

However, her father informed Police Post Rajouri city that his daughter died under suspicious circumstances, the officer said, adding that a police party rushed to the spot and shifted the body to GMC Hospital where a postmortem was conducted by the board of doctors Saturday morning.

''Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated and further investigation is on,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
3
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India
4
SpaceX targets Saturday launch for 22 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX targets Saturday launch for 22 Starlink Satellites

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023