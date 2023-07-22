Cost Accountants' institute elects Ashwin G Dalwadi as President

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Saturday said Ashwin G Dalwadi has been elected as its new President.

Bibhuti Bhushan Nayak has been elected as the Vice President.

They have been elected for the year 2023-24, according to a release.

The institute has around 5 lakh students and 90,000 members.

