Cost Accountants' institute elects Ashwin G Dalwadi as President
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Saturday said Ashwin G Dalwadi has been elected as its new President.
Bibhuti Bhushan Nayak has been elected as the Vice President.
They have been elected for the year 2023-24, according to a release.
The institute has around 5 lakh students and 90,000 members.
