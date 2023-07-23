Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Second Test, Day 3, Tea

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 23-07-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 00:29 IST
Scoreboard at tea on third day of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Saturday. India (1st Innings): 438 all out West Indies 1st Innings, Kraigg Brathwaite b Ashwin 75 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33 Kirk McKenzie c Ishan Kishan b Mukesh Kumar 32 Jermaine Blackwood batting 16 Alick Athanaze batting 13 Extras (nb-5) 5 Total (For 3 wickets, 86 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-117, 3-157 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 14-4-37-0, Jaydev Unadkat 12-2-32-0, R Ashwin 30-10-57-1, Mukesh Kumar 11-3-29-1, Ravindra Jadeja 19-10-19-1.

