Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Day 3, Stumps

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Saturday. India 1st Innings: 438 all out West Indies 1st Innings: Kraigg Brathwaite b Ashwin 75 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33 Kirk McKenzie c Ishan Kishan b Mukesh Kumar 32 Jermaine Blackwood c Rahane b Jadeja 20 Alick Athanaze batting 37 Joshua Da Silva b Siraj 10 Jason Holder batting 11 Extras: (b-4, nb-7) 11 Total: (5 wickets, 108 overs) 229 Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-117, 3-157, 4-178, 5-208.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 20-6-48-1, Jaydev Unadkat 16-3-44-0, R Ashwin 33-10-61-1, Mukesh Kumar 14-4-35-1, Ravindra Jadeja 25-10-37-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)