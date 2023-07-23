Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Day 3, Stumps

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 23-07-2023 03:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 03:32 IST
Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Day 3, Stumps

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Saturday. India 1st Innings: 438 all out West Indies 1st Innings: Kraigg Brathwaite b Ashwin 75 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33 Kirk McKenzie c Ishan Kishan b Mukesh Kumar 32 Jermaine Blackwood c Rahane b Jadeja 20 Alick Athanaze batting 37 Joshua Da Silva b Siraj 10 Jason Holder batting 11 Extras: (b-4, nb-7) 11 Total: (5 wickets, 108 overs) 229 Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-117, 3-157, 4-178, 5-208.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 20-6-48-1, Jaydev Unadkat 16-3-44-0, R Ashwin 33-10-61-1, Mukesh Kumar 14-4-35-1, Ravindra Jadeja 25-10-37-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
3
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India
4
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023