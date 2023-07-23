Left Menu

Responsibility of youth to build fair, egalitarian society: Atishi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 17:27 IST
Responsibility of youth to build fair, egalitarian society: Atishi
Delhi Education Minister Atishi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The responsibility of building a better, fair, and egalitarian society lies with every youth of the country, including recently inducted students of the National Law University (NLU), Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

Speaking at the orientation programme of the National Law University, Atishi said as a law student, it is crucial to keep in mind the profound significance of the country's Constitution.

''Five years at the NLU will give students an opportunity to unleash their potential, broaden their horizons, and acquire legal expertise to serve the country. It is one of the world's top institutions - raising the lawyers, judges and CJIs for India's future,'' Atishi said.

She further stated that the Delhi government is making all possible efforts to ensure better facilities for students studying in Delhi's higher education institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023