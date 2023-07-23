Left Menu

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 23-07-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 21:37 IST
Scoreboard: India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4 Lunch
Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Sunday. India 1st Innings: 438 all out West Indies 1st Innings: Kraigg Brathwaite b Ashwin 75 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33 Kirk McKenzie c Ishan Kishan b Mukesh Kumar 32 Jermaine Blackwood c Rahane b Jadeja 20 Alick Athanaze lbw b Mukesh Kumar 37 Joshua Da Silva b Mohammed Siraj 10 Jason Holder c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 15 Alzarri Joseph lbw b Mohammed Siraj 4 Kemar Roach c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 4 Jomel Warrican not out 7 Shannon Gabriel lbw b Mohammed Siraj 0 Extras: (B-4 LB-1 NB-8 W-5) 18 Total: (All out in 115.4 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1/71 2/117 3/157 4/178 5/208 6/229 7/233 8/244 9/255 10/255 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 23.4-6-60-5, Jaydev Unadkat 16-3-44-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 33-10-61-1, Mukesh Kumar 18-6-48-2, Ravindra Jadeja 25-10-37-2.

India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 37 Rohit Sharma c Joseph b Gabriel 57 Shubman Gill batting 0 Extras: (B-1 LB-1 NB-1 W-) 4 Total: (For 1 wicket in 12 overs) 98 Fall of wickets: 1/98 Bowling: Kemar Roach 2-0-22-0, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-37-0, Jason Holder 4-0-26-0, Shannon Gabriel 2-0-11-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

