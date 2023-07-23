Democracy cannot be about disruption, disturbance: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said disruption and disturbance in temples of democracy cannot be weaponised as a political strategy.

Addressing the centenary year convocation of the Jamia Millia Islamia at Vigyan Bhawan here, he said education is important for the progress of society and asked the youth to empower themselves.

''Democracy is about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate to secure public good. Surely, democracy cannot be about disruption and disturbance,'' Dhankhar said.

''I am pained and anguished to indicate to you that disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of democracy,'' he added.

The vice president's remarks came at a time the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament saw repeated disruptions and adjournments.

Dhankhar, who is the chairman of Rajya Sabha, emphasised that democracy is all about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate, and called disruption and disturbance antithetical to democratic values. Calling upon everyone to act to preserve and sustain the essence of democratic values, he underlined that there can be no alibi for not making Parliament functional every second. Stating that the people of this country are paying a huge price for it, he said, ''When there is disruption in Parliament on a particular day, there cannot be Question Hour. Question Hour is a mechanism to generate accountability and transparency in governance. The government is obligated to respond to every question. This goes to enormous benefit of the government. Not having Question Hour can never be rationalized when you think in terms of democratic values and good governance.'' Addressing the convocation, he underlined that disagreement and dissent are natural part of democratic process, but “turning disagreement into hostility is no less than a curse for democracy.” Cautioning that ''opposition'' should not turn into ''revenge'', he suggested dialogue and discussion are the only way forward.

Noting that the nation has transformed itself from being among the ''fragile five'' economies to being among the ''top five'' economies in the world today, he said that with India's remarkable growth, there are bound to be challenges too.

''Your progress cannot be to the liking of everyone. There are pernicious forces with sinister designs to taint, tarnish and demean your institutions and growth story,'' he said while exhorting the young minds to take initiatives and neutralize such forces.

The vice president said empowerment of human resources is a vital ingredient in nation building.

''Youth must empower themselves, not by political intoxication but through capacity building and personality development with the ultimate objective of nurturing a healthy environment and society,'' he told the students.

Talking about the National Education Policy, he said there is a ''requirement for adopting this policy'' in some parts of the country.

''I am sure they will fall in line and reap the harvest of this great policy. It is based on skill-based courses, vocational training and giving a new dimension to our educational learning. It is crucial for students to become innovators and entrepreneurs,'' he said.

During his address, he highlighted the ''impactful'' visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and France, while noting that the entire world is eager to partner with India.

''India's relevance in resolution of global issues was never so prominent as it is today. But friends, when India grows, when you avail opportunity there are challenges too. Your progress cannot be to the liking of everyone.

''There are forces with sinister designs who want to taint and tarnish your institutions of growth. Unfortunately, some are among us. I appeal to young minds to take the initiative and neutralise these forces through their actions. No doubt you will do it,'' he said.

He called upon the youngsters to fully subscribe to economic nationalism with all their energy and enthusiasm.

''It is not in the national interest to compromise economic nationalism for fiscal gain,'' he said.

Noting that the present norm and government mechanism is of transparency and accountability where corruption has no place, he said that ''stakeholders in corruption will marshal all forces to find cover and effect escape''.

''The violators of law -- no matter whatever lineage they might come from -- are accountable to the law. The avenues for violators of the law have been plugged. It is concerning that when the judicial process is set in motion, when law is taking its own course why should those feeling the heat of the law take to the streets. It is for you all to think,'' he said.

Dhankhar said there is a robust mechanism of grievance redressal in the judicial system. If someone receives a notice from an agency, the only way to take recourse in a democracy is through lawful and certainly not to take to the streets.

''Street demonstration to challenge the rule of law is not the hallmark of good governance or a democracy,'' he said.

Referring to some foreign universities, the vice president said that they have become breeding grounds to set afloat anti-India narrative on untenable grounds.

Cautioning that such institutions also use our students and faculty members for their narrow agenda, he asked the students to be inquisitive and focus on objectivity when dealing with such situations.

''It is surprising that those who had the occasion to serve this country in one position or other, the moment they lose their position, they turn a Nelson's eye to the great advancement that our country is making all around. I urge young bright students to neutralize and decimate such anti-India narrative. Such misinformation can't be allowed to be traded freely,'' he stressed.

The vice president described corruption as antithetical to equitable growth and equal opportunities, and said ''all escape routes of violators of law engaged in corruption have been largely plugged.'' Congratulating all graduating students for entering a new phase in their lives, he emphasised the need for them to become innovators and entrepreneurs so that the young students emerge as job creators rather than job seekers.

