China's Xi to attend opening ceremony of University Games in Chengdu
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-07-2023 06:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 06:50 IST
China's President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu from July 27 to 28, state media reported on Monday.
Xi will also hold a welcome banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the opening ceremony and visiting China, Xinhua reported.
