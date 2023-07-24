Left Menu

Traditional medicine at forefront of G20 discussions: Amitabh Kant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 10:01 IST
Traditional medicine at forefront of G20 discussions: Amitabh Kant
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Traditional medicine is at the forefront of G20 discussions and its potential role in addressing health challenges is being acknowledged, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has said.

Kant spoke at an important interaction with G20 engagement groups held here on Sunday. The stakeholders had a clear and emphatic view that the efforts of the Indian government have brought traditional medicine at the forefront of the discussions of the grouping on health, according to a statement issued by the Ayush ministry.

In his address, Kant said, ''I greatly appreciate the Ministry of Ayush for being at the forefront of actively collaborating with all engagement and working groups. We need to amplify the importance of Ayush practices in achieving holistic health and wellbeing.'' He added that traditional medicine has been an integral resource of health for centuries in India.

Kant highlighted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has come up with a dedicated WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) in India, which will harness the power of traditional medicine.

In his address, Additional Secretary, Health Lav Agarwal said, ''The world is talking about the concept of integrative health or holistic health in terms of approaching all the health challenges. We have been working in partnership, coordinating among the G20 countries and all of us have a clear view in terms of acceptance of the role that traditional medicine plays in the health sector.'' From the experience sharing of the various experts and senior officials participating in the interaction, a strong likelihood emerged that the health declaration will have a dedicated mention, acknowledging the potential role of traditional medicine, the statement said.

On the occasion, Secretary, Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha personally complimented the leadership of the G20 engagement and working groups for contributing in the area of traditional medicine through their recommendations and insightful deliberations.

He said the main objective was to share the contribution of the Ayush ministry under India's G20 presidency and it was achieved successfully. Traditional medicine was effectively highlighted at all the health working group meetings and the ministry appreciates the efforts, the statement said.

Welcoming the gathering, Rahul Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, highlighted the ministry's role in actively building dialogue around traditional medicine with various G20 engagement and working groups.

As the leaders of the world's major economies convene for the G20 summit, it is imperative to contemplate the pivotal role traditional medicine can play in global social wellness and contributing in advancing medical knowledge and developing new treatments, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023