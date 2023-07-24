Administration order closure of schools following outbreak of conjunctivitis

Left Menu

In a circular, Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego said, Considering the seriousness of the matter, all the heads of schools under Kanubari and Lawnu educational blocks are hereby directed to close down their respective schools temporarily till July 29, in order to break the chain of spread of the disease.According to doctors, the DC said in the circular, the disease is highly contagious and may spread from one infected person to another.Conjunctivitis is a highly contagious eye infection caused by various viruses.

Longding district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has ordered temporary closure of schools in Kanubari sub-division following outbreak of conjunctivitis. In a circular, Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego said, ''Considering the seriousness of the matter, all the heads of schools under Kanubari and Lawnu educational blocks are hereby directed to close down their respective schools temporarily till July 29, in order to break the chain of spread of the disease''.

According to doctors, the DC said in the circular, the disease is highly contagious and may spread from one infected person to another.

Conjunctivitis is a highly contagious eye infection caused by various viruses. Common symptoms include redness, itching, excessive tearing and a gritty feeling in the eye. It can spread easily through direct or indirect contact with an infected person's eye secretions, contaminated objects or respiratory droplets.

To prevent the further spread of the disease, the health authorities have recommended frequent hand washing, to avoid touching eyes, personal hygiene, disinfecting surfaces and to isolate infected individuals.

Meanwhile, Longding DDSE Taje Jilen said the circular for closure of schools was issued following reports from Kanubari block education officer (BEO).

''We don't have the figure of how many students have been affected by the disease,'' he added.

According to an official communique, suspected conjunctivitis outbreak has been reported in several schools in West Siang district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

