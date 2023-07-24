Left Menu

Maharashtra: Heavy rains force schools, colleges in Raigad to take break from July 19-24

Updated: 24-07-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 17:38 IST
Maharashtra: Heavy rains force schools, colleges in Raigad to take break from July 19-24
Schools and colleges in Raigad in Maharashtra remained closed from July 19 to 24 on the orders of the collectorate due to heavy rains in the region, which is among the longest periods of educational institutions not functioning in the district due to weather, an official said on Monday.

The official said schools and colleges remaining closed to due to 'red' or 'orange' alerts in the district will be the norm, henceforth, in order to avoid confusion among students.

''Several times the notification to close schools and colleges is issued late at night, which did not give authorities at educational institutions enough time to relay the information to students and parents before the next morning,'' he said.

On July 17, the district saw average rainfall of 37.2 millimetres, while it was 125 mm on July 18, 163.4 mm on July 19, 191.48 mm on July 20, 76.6 mm on July 21, 86.3 mm on July 23 and 82.73 on July 24, he said.

Incidentally, on July 19, a massive landslide in Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil of the district resulted in 27 deaths, while 57 persons were missing when the search and rescue operation was called off on Sunday by the National Disaster Response Force.

