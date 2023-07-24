Left Menu

National Dental Commission Bill, Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 aims at setting up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission NNMC and to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.The Bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a national register as well as state registers.

  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday introduced the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha. The National Dental Commission Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948 and proposes to set up National Dental Commission (NMC) to regulate dental education and the profession in the country. It also aims to make dental education affordable and make quality oral healthcare accessible.

According to official sources, the composition of the dental commission will be similar to that of the National Medical Commission, which had replaced the Medical Council of India. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 aims at setting up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.

The Bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a national register as well as state registers. It also talks about creation of a system to improve access, research and development and adoption of latest scientific advancement for matters connected therewith.

