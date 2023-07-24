Maharashtra: NCP holds silent protest in Latur against ethnic violence in Manipur
More than 160 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei communitys demand for Scheduled Tribe ST status.
- Country:
- India
The Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction on Monday held a ''maun satyagraha'' (silent protest) in Maharashtra's Latur city against the ethnic violence in Manipur.
Hundreds of party workers sported black ribbons on their arms and gathered at Gandhi Chowk as part of the silent protest headed by the party's city-district president Raja Maniyar. More than 160 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The May 4 incident, in which two tribal women were paraded naked in Kangpokpi district there, videos of which went viral, has sparked national outrage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maha: 51 booked for duping sugar factory of Rs 2.2 cr in Latur
Five-day long monsoon session of the Bihar legislature to begin Monday
Maha: More than 2.5 lakh vaccinated against lumpy skin disease in Latur
Executive, legislature, judiciary need to work as equal partners to ensure full benefit to people: Soren
Maha: Latur teen found year after she was kidnapped; abductor who 'married' her arrested