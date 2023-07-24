Canopy of school collapses in Bhiwandi, no one hurt
PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The canopy of a school in Bhiwandi in Thane district collapsed on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.
Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Faisal Tatli told PTI the front canopy of the 25-year-old Urdu medium school building collapsed at 1:15pm.
''No one was injured in the incident. The structure had been declared dangerous and a notice had been issued by BNMC. Students were not present when the incident took place,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Case against 2 teachers of Thane school for hitting students with ruler, making them stand on benches as punishment
Maha: Man held for trying to sell chameleon at Titwala in Thane district
Thane street food seller abducted, held captive for failure to repay loan; case registered against 4 persons
Case against four persons for threatening, firing at cable operator's office in Thane
Maha: Autorickshaw driver hurt as tree falls on two vehicles in Thane