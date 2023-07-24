Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 22:24 IST
National media museum to come up in Bhopal
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@mcu_bhopal)
  • Country:
  • India

A national media museum will be established in Bhopal by the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, said an official in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday.

An apex decision-making body of the Bhopal-based university, established by the Madhya Pradesh government in 1990, also decided to raise the retirement age of staff by two years to 62, he said.

The decision to set up the national media museum was approved at a meeting of the general council of the university chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here, said the official.

The chief minister serves as chairman of the varsity's general council.

The council also decided to raise the retirement age of university staff to 62 years from 60 now and gave approval to extend Seventh Pay Commission benefits, including arrears with effect from January 1, 2016, to teachers working in the institute, the CMO official said.

It also approved proposals to set up a central studio, digital media lab, a centre focused on cinema and Indian languages and Bharatmuni Research Chair in the university, he said.

At the meeting, university vice-chancellor Prof KG Suresh highlighted various achievements of the institution, including implementation of the National Education Policy, and signing of MoUs with various entities, including the Consortium for Educational Communication, the UN Population Fund, the Mahatma Gandhi College of Communication, Kozhikode (Kerala) and the Media and Entertainment Skills Council, New Delhi, among others, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

