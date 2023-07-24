FM calls upon I-T officers to introspect about perception among people

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said efficiency in income tax administration has helped increase revenues and check evasion, as she called upon tax officers to introspect on people's perception about them.

Addressing the 164th income tax day here, Sitharaman said the department has taken steps to make administration taxpayer-friendly, and that has brought more people into the tax net and nudging and campaigns will help further increase the taxpayer base. ''I appeal to all of us.... at a time when we are aspiring to be developed India by 2047… let us ask ourselves how are we perceived? … Just ask that question to introspect.

''And similarly one more question how do we handle ourselves? Whether at airport, whether it is CBIC or in income tax office or in faceless regime. Because you are the face of the government when we are talking about tax assesses,'' Sitharaman said.

She said even though the tax department has very efficient, tech-savvy and has shown its performance, it is taking time for people's perceptions to change.

''Even today, there is a lingering memory of a few who had used discretion as a result of which the impression of the department about the way it functions...that lingering memory is still there in few assesses,'' she said.

The minister further said that the Government has brought no new taxes but revenues have been going up every year.

''Efficiency has improved… evasion has come down, economy is becoming more and more formalised and so more people are paying taxes,” she added.

