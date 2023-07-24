Left Menu

Enrolment in pre-primary wings of govt schools up, says Punjab CM Mann

Enrolment in pre-primary wings of government schools in Punjab has witnessed an increase, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday and credited the state administrations strenuous efforts to improve the education sector.

Updated: 24-07-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:21 IST
Enrolment in pre-primary wings of government schools in Punjab has witnessed an increase, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday and credited the state administration's strenuous efforts to improve the education sector. After assuming office, the AAP government laid major thrust on the uplift of the state's education sector, Mann said in an official release.

Priority is being given to rejuvenate the education being imparted in government schools so that the students can compete with their ''convent-educated peers'', he added. Mann claimed that the government's concerted efforts have borne fruits and the enrolment in these schools has witnessed a new high.

Enrolment in the pre-primary (I) wing has increased by 16.3 per cent while that in the pre-primary (II) wing has risen by 9.9 per cent, he said. This is testimony to the fact that the state's government-run schools have been turned into providers of quality education, Mann said. He claimed that a number of students from private schools are now taking admission in government-run institutions. This trend will continue and the day is not far when students from Punjab government-run schools will leave a mark in every field, the chief minister said.

