Puducherry cabinet decides to give govt school students 10 pc quota in UG medical courses

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:39 IST
The N Rangasamy dispensation here has decided to give a 10 per cent horizontal reservation to students of government schools for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the Union Territory.

A Cabinet meeting, held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Rangasamy, decided to introduce the 10 per cent horizontal reservation for the students of the government schools.

Later, Rangasamy told reporters that formal approval of the Lieutenant Governor has been sought in the matter.

There have been demands from various quarters that the government introduce a 10 per cent horizontal reservation in medical education for the benefit of the students passing out of the government schools here.

The AIADMK had presented a memorandum to the chief minister recently seeking the horizontal reservation for the benefit of students in rural areas and also from the poorer sections of society.

