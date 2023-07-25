Children among 9 people injured after balcony collapses in UP's Bulandshahr

Nine people, including some children, were injured after a portion of the balcony collapsed in Jahangirabad area here on Monday evening, officials said.

Additional District Magistrate (admin) Prashant Kumar Bharti said some children were playing in a courtyard when a balcony fell down, injuring people who were sitting there.

The nine injured people have been sent to the district hospital for treatment, Bharti said.

