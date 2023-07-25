Left Menu

Delhi: AAP to stage protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 10:38 IST
Delhi: AAP to stage protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur issue
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a protest here on Tuesday over the situation in strife-torn Manipur and against alleged incidents of brutality against women in the northeastern state.

The protest will be staged at Jantar Mantar.

''The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a peaceful protest at 4 pm on Tuesday at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the increasing violence and brutality against women in Manipur. All friends are appealed to reach Jantar Mantar at 4 pm,'' AAP's Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said in a tweet in Hindi.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a ''Tribal Solidarity March'' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023