IIM-K gets new India-Japan Study and Research Centre

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 12:29 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode now has an ''India-Japan Study and Research Centre" for enhancing management education and research competencies in specific areas of mutual interest between both the countries. A recent meeting of IIMK Board of Governors here gave a nod to the proposal of establishing the centre considering the IIM-K's growing global reputation and its commitment to 'Globalizing Indian Thought', a statement said here.

Announcing the formation of the study centre, Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM-K said, India and Japan have a long history of bilateral development cooperation.

Over the years the relationship between the two nations has progressed to greater heights, particularly in the economic, cultural and industry domains, the statement said quoting him.

''Considering the current perspectives of both the countries' interest in various domains, we have established this study cum research centre'', he said.

This initiative will provide for transfer of knowledge and competencies in the areas of mutual interest thereby facilitating research collaborations and students exchange programmes with various Japanese Institutes of higher learning, Chatterjee noted.

This will also promote understanding of Japan in India and India in Japan through research, training and other management development programmes, he added.

Rajib Shaw of Keio University Japan has been appointed as Visiting Professor for advice to IIM-K on Centre activity from Japan. IIM-Kozhikode has ongoing collaboration and tie up with more than 50 foreign universities for students exchange programme through international immersions, the statement added.

