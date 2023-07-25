Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Class 1 girl raped in school hostel in Sukma district

The incident took place on the night of July 22 when the girl was in the hostel of a porta cabin school within the limits of the Errabor police station area, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan citing preliminary information.

25-07-2023
A minor girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man in the hostel of a residential school in Chhattisgarh’s tribal-dominated Sukma district following which the police have formed an eight-member team to crack the case, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on the night of July 22 when the girl was in the hostel of a ‘porta cabin’ school within the limits of the Errabor police station area, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan citing preliminary information. A case was registered on Monday after a complaint was received in this regard, he told PTI.

Porta cabins are pre-fabricated structure residential schools set up in Left Wing Extremism-affected villages of the state’s Bastar division, which includes the Sukma district.

The SP said the Class 1 student, aged 6-7 years, narrated the alleged crime to her parents on Sunday, following which it was reported to the hostel superintendent.

After a police complaint was filed the next day, a case was registered under sections 376 AB (rape on a woman under 12 years of age), 456 (house trespass), 363 (kidnapping) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

An eight-member team headed by Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mandal has been constituted to probe the matter. It also includes Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Juvenile Police Unit Sukma) Parul Khandelwal, he said.

The child's medical examination has been conducted and efforts are on to identify the accused, he added.

