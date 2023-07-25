President Murmu to embark on a 3-day Odisha visit from Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu, who has completed a year in the country's highest office, will pay a three-day visit to her home state Odisha from Tuesday. The President is scheduled to reach here on Tuesday at 6.10 P M from Delhi and reach Raj Bhavan at 6.30 PM. On Wednesday she will visit Cuttack, officials said. She will return to Delhi on July 27. At the Raj Bhavan she will have an half-an-hour interaction with the medical student beneficiaries of Atut Bandhan. The Atut Bandhan family is a platform where the people from different walks of life come forward to financially assist poor medical students. As many as 52 students of different medical colleges in the state are being helped by Atut Bandhan, a non-profit organisation. During her visit to Cuttack on Wednesday she will offer prayers at the Chandi Temple and visit the residence of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das and pay floral tribute at his statue.

The president will also visit the birth place of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Netaji Museum in the millennial city, the official said.

Murmu is scheduled to be present at the valedictory function of the 75th year celebrations of Orissa High Court in Cuttack and address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. She will also grace the convocation of National Law University, Odisha, the same day.

On Thursday before returning to the national capital, the president will interact with the members of particularly vulnerable tribal groups at the Raj Bhavan. She will also launch Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya theme for 2023 — 'The Year of Positive Change' and lay the foundation stone for its lighthouse complex at Dasabatia in Bhubaneswar, the official added.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh said elaborate security arrangement has been made in the twin cities for the presidential visit. This will be the third visit by Murmu to Odisha, since assuming the country's highest office on July 25, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)