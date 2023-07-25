Left Menu

MP: Govt school teacher held for sexually harassing Class 10 student in Shahdol

A Class 10 student was allegedly sexually harassed by a teacher of a government school in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place at a CM Rise school in Jaisinghnagar, an official said. He asked for her mobile phone number and asked her to establish relations with him, the official said.

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Class 10 student was allegedly sexually harassed by a teacher of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a 'CM Rise' school in Jaisinghnagar, an official said. The girl had gone to the school to appear for a supplementary examination on Monday, Jaisinghnagar police station in-charge Vinay Singh Gaharwar said.

The victim in her complaint alleged that the teacher told her to meet him alone after the exam. He asked for her mobile phone number and asked her to establish relations with him, the official said. The girl has claimed that the accused teacher had sexually harassed her in the past as well, he said.

The accused teacher has been arrested under sections 354 (A) (1) (sexual harassment and unwelcome physical contact and advances), 509 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

