Pondicherry University to implement NEP from this academic year, says Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh

Pondicherry University will implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in all its departments and affiliated colleges from this academic year, its Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh said here on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons on the university campus, he said the NEP has multi-dimensional features and 'education for empowerment' and 'skill development'.

The Vice-Chancellor also asserted that the NEP does not impose any particular language as ''everyone is assured of freedom to learn languages''.

''The NEP envisages holistic development to foster cognitive and physical skills of students. The policy promotes a multi-disciplinary approach that encourages students to explore various subjects and develop robust skill. Also, it emphasis on integration of vocational education in general stream,'' he said. Singh said that the university has proposed to implement 'academic bank of credit' in all its colleges from the current academic year (2023-2024). It would permit students to leave the course midway and come back after some years to complete it. Citing financial crunch, the Vice-Chancellor said that the allocation of funds to the university for the current academic year was ''not enough''. The university needs more funds to carry out its proposals, he said.

