Left Menu

Pondicherry University to implement NEP from this academic year, says Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh

Singh said that the university has proposed to implement academic bank of credit in all its colleges from the current academic year 2023-2024.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:58 IST
Pondicherry University to implement NEP from this academic year, says Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Pondicherry University will implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in all its departments and affiliated colleges from this academic year, its Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh said here on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons on the university campus, he said the NEP has multi-dimensional features and 'education for empowerment' and 'skill development'.

The Vice-Chancellor also asserted that the NEP does not impose any particular language as ''everyone is assured of freedom to learn languages''.

''The NEP envisages holistic development to foster cognitive and physical skills of students. The policy promotes a multi-disciplinary approach that encourages students to explore various subjects and develop robust skill. Also, it emphasis on integration of vocational education in general stream,'' he said. Singh said that the university has proposed to implement 'academic bank of credit' in all its colleges from the current academic year (2023-2024). It would permit students to leave the course midway and come back after some years to complete it. Citing financial crunch, the Vice-Chancellor said that the allocation of funds to the university for the current academic year was ''not enough''. The university needs more funds to carry out its proposals, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023