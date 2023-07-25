Left Menu

Pak intel operatives target students in Jammu to seek sensitive information; Army schools issue advisory

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:00 IST
Pak intel operatives target students in Jammu to seek sensitive information; Army schools issue advisory
  • Country:
  • India

Many students, including from Army Public Schools here, are getting calls and WhatsApp messages from Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), asking them to join particular social media groups and share sensitive information, Army sources said on Tuesday.

The students are receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from PIOs from two mobile phone numbers -- 8617321715, 9622262167, they said.

Individuals, posing as school teachers, target students by asking them to join ''new class groups'' and sending them one-time passwords (OTPs), the sources said, adding that once the students join the groups, they are asked to share sensitive information.

These suspected PIOs are calling and sending messages by initially giving reference to something known to the students to convince them that it is their teachers who are contacting them, the sources said.

According to an advisory issued by the principals of Army Public Schools, the PIOs are asking students about details like their father's job, school routine and timings, teachers' names, uniform etc.

School and colleges are requested to sensitise teachers and students about this, it said.

The advisory said the messages can come from other numbers as well, and the modus operandi can change also.

It asked the parents of the students to remain vigilant about the suspicious calls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023