Presidency University, Bangalore Takes the Lead in Globalization: 135+ Students Embark on Life-Changing International Opportunities

Bengaluru: 25th July 2023: Presidency University, Bangalore is buzzing with excitement and pride as more than 135 students make their way towards extraordinary international opportunities. These talented individuals have secured prestigious research internships, semester exchanges, summer programs, and direct progression to master's degrees across 12 countries through its Office of International Affairs. The University's proactive approach to creating awareness and fostering global connections has also resulted in more than 70 students independently securing admissions to renowned institutions worldwide. What makes their achievement even more remarkable is the exceptional financial support they have received, opening doors to transformative experiences.

In a significant milestone for the Office of International Affairs at Presidency University, Bengaluru, India, the number of students seizing international opportunities has seen exponential growth year after year. The University's commitment to fostering global engagement and empowering students is evident through this latest success story.

Among the 135+ students, an impressive 35 have secured fully funded internships with stipends ranging from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 80,000 per month. Standing out from the crowd, 15 students have been awarded an exceptional stipend of Rs. 80,000 per month. This financial support not only covers their living expenses but also provides them with the means to thrive and make the most of their international experiences.

The combination of these extraordinary international opportunities and the substantial stipends awarded to the students speaks volumes about their exceptional achievements and the recognition of their potential. It showcases their talent, dedication, and commitment to their chosen fields of study.

To celebrate this momentous achievement, Presidency University had organized a grand event where esteemed Chief Guest for the occasion was Mr. Richard Chen, Director General of TECC Chennai. Mr. Chen felicitated the outstanding students and extended his best wishes, commending their remarkable achievements and inspiring journeys. While addressing the students, Mr. Chen explained the growing ties between India and Taiwan and the growth of Taiwan Industries setting up their units in India. Mr. Richard Chen had the honor of presenting the 3rd International bulletin of Office of International Affairs - a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students. The success of these Presidency University students is not only a testament to their own determination and passion but also to the invaluable support provided by the Office of International Affairs. Under their guidance, students have not only secured life-changing international opportunities but have also saved an astounding amount of tuition fees, amounting to Rs. 5.46 Crores. Furthermore, they have received significant financial support in the form of monthly stipends and accommodation worth Rs. 96 Lacs.

Dr. Nissar Ahmed, Chancellor, expressed his pride in the achievements of the students and the university's commitment to providing them with transformative experiences. He stated, ''We are thrilled to witness the remarkable success of our students as they embark on these international opportunities. It is a testament to their exceptional talent and dedication, as well as the support and guidance provided by our Office of International Affairs. We are proud to be at the forefront of globalization efforts and will continue to nurture global connections for our students.'' The Vice Chancellor, Dr. D. Subhakar welcomed the Gathering, and the Registrar Ms. Sameena delivered the Vote of Thanks. The Director for International Relations, Dr. S. Sivaperumal presented a brief report about the ceremony. Pro Vice Chancellors, Registrar, Deans, Directors, and Staff members were also present.

