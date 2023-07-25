Left Menu

Several injured as SFI, ABVP members scuffle in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:30 IST
Several injured as SFI, ABVP members scuffle in Shimla
  • Country:
  • India

Several people were injured during a scuffle between two student groups at the Chaura Maidan here, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI that several people were injured when a scuffle broke out between the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) near the Cecil hotel.

In a statement, the SFI's Shimla District Committee said students affiliated with the ABVP attacked its members with sharp weapons. The ABVP launched the attack on the SFI members as they have been been raising their voices on several issues, including two women being paraded naked by a mob in strife-torn Manipur and the recruitment of teachers and employees aligned with the RSS at Himachal Pradesh University, the CPI(M)-backed organisation said in its statement.

The SFI warned that the organisation will launch an aggressive agitation if those involved in the attack are not booked.

ABVP leaders, however, claimed that students affiliated with the SFI obstructed their way near the Cecil, a hotel in the Chaura Maidan area, and abused them before assaulting them with sharp weapons.

Condemning the incident, the ABVP's Kotshera College unit chief Sushil Sharma said the SFI has a history of violence and frequently indulges in such acts.

Superintendent of Police Gandhi said medical examination of the injured students is being done and an FIR has been registered against 10-12 people under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Gandhi said. Both the students' organisations have demanded strict action against those involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023