Left Menu

Walmart, Flipkart join hands with Telangana govt to upskill, support local MSMEs

The MoU between Swasti and the Industries and Commerce Department will facilitate the development of local Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises MSMEs towards accessing a wider domestic market space, to leverage online retail and enable sustained growth and commercialisation, it said.Under the new partnership, Walmart will extend its support to help MSMEs digitise their businesses and fuel capacity building for Telangana.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:54 IST
Walmart, Flipkart join hands with Telangana govt to upskill, support local MSMEs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Walmart and Flipkart on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana government to create an ecosystem to aid capacity building for MSMEs in the state.

The pact was signed in the presence of Telangana government’s Industries and Commerce Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and 'Swasti' programme director Joseph Julian KG, a release said. The MoU between Swasti and the Industries and Commerce Department will facilitate the development of local Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) towards accessing a wider domestic market space, to leverage online retail and enable sustained growth and commercialisation, it said.

Under the new partnership, Walmart will extend its support to help MSMEs digitise their businesses and fuel capacity building for Telangana. This will enable them to be a part of the offline and online domestic supply chains, it said. In partnership with Swasti, Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme (Walmart Vriddhi) offers small businesses and entrepreneurs a complete learning platform and provides free training, in-depth expert assistance and tailored tools and skills required to grow and expand their business, it said. After inking the pact, Jayesh Ranjan said, ''We are happy to collaborate with Walmart Vriddhi to provide guidance and the support required to strengthen MSMEs to achieve greater success through the programme.'' The Walmart Vriddhi programme provides a digitally enhanced learning experience through online modules with personalised feedback and one-on-one advisory sessions. Over 32,000 MSMEs have already completed the training. Swasti programme director Joseph Julian, said, ''Through the Vriddhi initiative, we are dedicated in helping MSMEs become more resilient for the future and supporting their participation in local and national supply chains.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023