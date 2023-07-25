Left Menu

Apex child rights body asks Sony Pictures Networks to take down kid's dance show episode

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 21:09 IST
Apex child rights body asks Sony Pictures Networks to take down kid's dance show episode
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SonyPictures)
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked Sony Pictures Networks to take down an episode of a dance show in which a child was allegedly asked vulgar and sexually explicit questions about his parents.

It also sought an explanation from the network why such inappropriate questions were asked to the child artist. The apex child rights body, in a notice to the grievance officer of the Sony Pictures Networks, said it has come across a video on Twitter in which judges of a dance show asked a child vulgar and sexually explicit questions regarding his parents on stage.

''Further, the commission on viewing the said video observes that all questions asked to the minor were inappropriate and disturbing in nature and not meant to be asked to children,'' it said.

''Therefore, your good offices are requested to urgently take down the said episode and further send an explanation to the commission as to why such inappropriate questions were asked to the minor child artist on a kid's dance show,'' the NCPCR said.

It also requested Sony Pictures Networks not to stream such ''inappropriate content on your channel''.

