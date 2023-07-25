Investment and retraining of teachers two major challenges to implementing NEP, says top academic

The National Education Policy 2020 faces two major challenges in being implemented fully, namely investment and the retraining and development of teachers to cater to multidisciplinary teaching as espoused in the policy, a top academic said on Tuesday.

IIM-Bangalore Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishna told PTI that the policy will help shape the Indian education system and also enhance the prospects for management-related courses.

What the NEP document originally did was set out a broad philosophy and framework, he said and added it is important to give direction for the future.

The National Education Policy (NEP), approved by the government in August 2020, replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education. It aims to pave the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Teaching up to Class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions (except for law and medical colleges), and common entrance tests for universities are part of the sweeping reforms in the new NEP.

Replacing the 10+2 structure of school curricula with a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14 and 14-18 years, respectively, scrapping MPhil programmes and implementing common norms for private and public higher educational institutions are among other salient features of the new policy.

To mark the third anniversary of the policy, a press conference was hosted by the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru in collaboration with the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSE) and the Press Information Bureau.

Speaking to PTI later about the challenges in implementing the policy in its entirety, Krishna said, ''If we look at the kind of changes that we are trying to bring about, it will involve significant investment by the country in terms of infrastructure and in terms of new pedagogy, you will require retraining of people. One is financial resources and the second is in terms of people and skills,'' he said.

The IIM Bangalore professor said that multidisciplinary learning has to happen in the classroom, which means that teachers also need to be trained in how to bring up that kind of multidisciplinary learning.

"It is a huge challenge not only in terms of retraining the existing teachers who are there but also developing new teachers who will come into the system. I think these are the two big challenges that I see," he added.

Talking about the policy's impact on the Indian education system, he said, "The important thing that happened in the past three years is that many of those broad framework ideas have now got translated into distinctive policies. Whether you see UGC or at the school level by CBSE and NCERT, the different agencies have now translated what was at the broad policy level into specific initiatives… "Now the next level has just started... Now the individual institutions are implementing it. So we will be start seeing a lot of impact of the NEP in the coming years as these different policies get implemented at the institutional level. That is the level at which the real change will happen," he added.

IISC Director Professor Govindan Rangarajan said that the NEP's multidisciplinary approach will help students prepare for the future as they will be given skills training, which would help them get jobs.

"Many of the problems India and the world are facing are all interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary; one discipline cannot solve them. So, the multidisciplinary approach of the NEP is going to be of big help in training our future students...it can generate employment for all Indians… ''There again the skilling part will also help us a lot. Several aspects of NEP will help," he told PTI.

He also said a bill is coming up in Parliament to create a national research foundation, which is also part of the NEP recommendations.

"That's a very good bill. We hope it will really increases funding for research across all institutions. That will be very beneficial to all of us," he added.

