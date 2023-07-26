Left Menu

Civic chief orders structural audit of all schools in Bhiwandi town of Thane

In addition to this, there are 157 buildings of private schools in which 205 institutions operate, he said.A release issued by the BNMC said the civic body has issued notices to all schools to examine the dangerous and most dangerous structures.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:08 IST
Civic chief orders structural audit of all schools in Bhiwandi town of Thane
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) commissioner has ordered the structural audit of all schools in the town, after a portion of a school collapsed. The canopy of the 25-year-old private school in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district collapsed on Monday. No one was hurt in the incident, a civic official earlier said.

The structure had been declared dangerous and a notice was issued by the BNMC, he said.

BNMC Commissioner Ajay Vaidya told PTI on Tuesday that he has instructed the officials to conduct to audit of civic and private schools in the town. There are 48 civic school buildings in the town in which 97 primary and 11 secondary schools operate. In addition to this, there are 157 buildings of private schools in which 205 institutions operate, he said.

A release issued by the BNMC said the civic body has issued notices to all schools to examine the 'dangerous' and 'most dangerous' structures. If the building is found to be dangerous, the school authorities have to submit the structural audit report to the civic body, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023