NCW member Kushboo Sundar heads to Udupi to look into filming of girl student in college washroom
They have been suspended from the college - Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences - for allegedly filming a fellow student using a mobile phone inside a washroom.The NCW member said the incident was extremely saddening.The issue has also triggered a political row, with the BJP announcing a statewide protest on Thursday demanding the arrest of the three Muslim students involved in the filming of a Hindu girl.In a tweet, Kushboo Sundar said, Heading to Udupi to look into the issue where girls were filmed in a washroom by their fellow girl college mates.
- Country:
- India
National Commission for Women (NCW) member Kushboo Sundar said on Wednesday that she was heading to Udupi in Karnataka to look into the issue of alleged recording of a video of a female student in a paramedical college washroom by her fellow students.
An FIR has been registered against three girl students of the college, identified as Shabhnaz, Alfiya and Aleema, over the incident. They have been suspended from the college - Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences - for allegedly filming a fellow student using a mobile phone inside a washroom.
The NCW member said the incident was ''extremely saddening''.
The issue has also triggered a political row, with the BJP announcing a statewide protest on Thursday demanding the arrest of the three Muslim students involved in the filming of a Hindu girl.
In a tweet, Kushboo Sundar said, ''Heading to Udupi to look into the issue where girls were filmed in a washroom by their fellow girl college mates. It is extremely saddening to see children indulging in such activities. As a @NCWIndia member, I will be looking into the matter, speaking with the students, meeting the cops and visiting the college too. Nobody can play around with the dignity of women.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hindu Americans call for protection against rising Hinduphobia and Caste Bill, US lawmakers stand in support
Nearly 150-year-old' Hindu Temple demolished in Karachi
Attacks on Hindu temples won't stop unless govt takes action against dacoits: Pak activist
Decoits attack Hindu temple with rocket launchers in Pakistan
Hindustan Zinc Contributed About 73 Percent of Revenues to Exchequer During FY 2022-23